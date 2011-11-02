Bow Wow Tours In His Hometown Ohio With Machine Gun Kelly, Chip Tha Ripper [Video]

On Tour With Bow Wow PT 4 Ohio Edition: Machine Gun Kelly & Chip Tha Ripper

The fourth part of “On Tour With Bow Wow” has the YMCMB rapper in his place of origin, Ohio.

Bow Weezy is gearing up to drop Underrated and takes the stage with Machine Gun Kelly and Chip Tha Ripper.

I didn’t even know Bow Wow could pack a venue like this but it looks like he killed it. Check out some backstage footage of the Ohio Edition of the tour.