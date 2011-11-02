Youtube Partners With Jay-Z, Pharrell, Shaquille O’Neal For Exclusive Channels

YouTube Announces Exclusive Channels From Jay-Z, Pharrell And Others

Youtube is about to strengthen its chokehold on the world with some expansion through more channels from famous folks.

Jay-Z is getting a channel as an extension of his Life + Times site while Pharrell is doing a show about creative thinkers and Shaquille O’Neal is bringing a comedy network to the net.

Basically Youtube is about to make the Internet more comparable to Television in the next few years and nobody’s going to stop them.

They gave out hefty advances but they are giving up creative control.

