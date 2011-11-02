Clipse’s Malice Talks Turning His Book “Wretched, Pitiful, Poor, Blind and Naked” Into A Movie [Exclusive Video]

[ooyala code=”5wbW43MzpKWuBUxg5NZ1RgwKRVB_TvJ4″]

Hip-Hop Wired caught up with 1/2 of Clipse, Malice, as he discussed turning Wretched, Pitiful, Poor, Blind and Naked into a movie as well as the release of the audio version of the book.

Malice also talks about the success of his lil brother Pusha T, coming back together as a group, his solo project Here Ye Him as well as an update on the Clipse’s clothing line Play Cloths.