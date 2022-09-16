Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Nicki Minaj may often be beefed out with her fellow female rap star—Cardi B, but she is borrowing a page from the Bronx rapper’s book.

Minaj is filing a defamation lawsuit against a social media commentator named “Nosey Heaux” who alleged that she is addicted to cocaine. According to TMZ, the Queens native is suing the commentator, whose given name is Marley Green, for $75,000.

On Monday, Green posted a video that alleged that Nicki is “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. F***-listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead,” Green said.

Per the report, in her suit Minaj alleges that Green has also made comments about her 1-year-old son, including, “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.” The comments seem to reference Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty who has previously been convicted of sexual assault charges and served four years in prison.

In the lawsuit, Minaj notes that while Green is not a blogger of note, her posts have been gaining traction and are a threat to her reputation.

Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein told TMZ, “When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name “Nosey Heaux” because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment. Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate.”

He continues, “My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned.”

Minaj appeared to reference the lawsuit against Green this week in a tweet:

There is precedent for rappers successfully suing bloggers. Cardi B won over $1.25 million in a defamation lawsuit against YouTube vlogger Tasha Kebe earlier this year. The blogger also made comments about drug use and alleged venereal diseases. Cardi testified that Kebe’s comments caused her great emotional distress. The two sparred again on Twitter this week, with Cardi simply telling Tasha, “Send my check.”