HHW Gaming: Here Is How Xbox Is Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Xbox continues to push the message that all gamers matter. The Microsoft-owned company announced a series of initiatives it is doing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Thursday (Sept.15), Xbox announced in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, it would celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities in gaming. Hispanics represent 19% of the US population and are widely known for playing more video games than their caucasian counterparts.

Recognizing that stat, the Microsoft-owned company announced a series of initiatives that will highlight Hispanic gamers.

Per Xbox:

Announcing LatinExplorers: A Hispanic Heritage Journey in Minecraft Education

“Created in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, this new Minecraft learning experience teaches students actionable leadership and social, emotional skills with guidance by impactful real-life Hispanic leaders through three powerful narratives about climate, care, creativity, and community… all within the world of Minecraft.”

Forza Horizon 5

“Forza Horizon 5 invites the community to photograph and create unique livery designs for their virtual car collection through a weekly photo and livery contest. Featured photos and designs will be shared on the official Forza Horizon accounts, and in-game award items will be provided to the weekly winners and to all participants who submit eligible creations.”

Sept. 9 – Nature

Sept. 16 – Architecture

Sept. 23 – Art & Textiles

Sept. 30 – Horizon Stories

Games Curated by Hispanic and Latino Communities at Microsoft

“Spotlighting games inspired by Hispanic and Latino creators, culture, and protagonists worldwide on Xbox and Windows, including Moonglow Bay, Grim Fandango Remastered, Dandy Ace, amongst others.”

Xbox Ambassadors Feature Stories about Hispanic Representation in Gaming

“The Xbox Ambassadors community is spotlighting stories about gaming representation from Xbox Ambassadors of Hispanic and Latino heritage.”

“For Hispanic Heritage Month, the Xbox Ambassadors team asked Hispanic and Latino Ambassadors about the importance of seeing themselves represented in games and how it impacts their own experience as members of the gaming community.​””

Xbox Plays Celebrates Hispanic Communities

“In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Xbox Plays will dedicate much of our livestreaming content in September and October to Hispanic communities, featuring streamers/content creators! Follow us on the Xbox Twitch Channel, and don’t miss any of the action!”

New Gamerpics, Profile Theme, and Avatar Items

“In partnership with Hispanic and Latino communities at Xbox, we’re introducing a new gamerpic, profile themes, and avatar items! The gamerpic and profile theme will be available on console and the Xbox PC app. Get your avatar items here.”

Once again, salute the folks at Xbox.

—

Photo: Xbox / Xbox Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month