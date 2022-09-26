HHW Gaming: ‘GTA 6’ Leaker Formally Charged By Police After Achieving 5-Star Wanted Level

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Last weekend video game Twitter was on one after a leaker dropped over 90 clips of unfinished GTA 6 footage. It turned out the leaker was a 17-year-old kid, and the teenager bit off more than he could chew, achieving a five-star wanted level, and now has been formally charged by police for his crimes.

Per Games Radar, the unnamed minor has been charged with two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse. The City of London Police shared the news in a statement:

The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on Thursday (September 22) on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Crime Agency’s National Cyber Crime Unit. He has been charged in connection with this investigation and remains in police custody.

The teenager has been charged with two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse.

The police did not confirm if the minor, who is only known as A.K., was arrested for the GTA 6 and Uber hack. Still, according to journalist Matthew Keys’ tweet, he was “arrested in Oxfordshire for the cyber attack on Rockstar and Uber.” Keys also noted the minor was arrested earlier this year for the massive Microsoft and Nvidia hack.

It also seems that rumors of the teen being linked to the hacking group Lapsus$ are true.

The teen did appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Saturday (Sept.24), but no further information was shared.

GTA 6 Launch Window Also Leaked?

These latest developments come after an understandably disappointed Rockstar Games confirmed the leaked footage was legit, which garnered tons of support from the video game community and other developers.

The studio also noted that the leaks would not affect the game’s development in a defiant stance. This brings us to another rumor about the GTA 6’s release date.

Per Game Rant, a prominent leaker has possibly revealed GTA 6’s launch window. While many rumors pointed to the highly-anticipated video game coming in 2023 or by the end of the century, Adrien Perea tweeted that we can expect GTA 6 in 2025 and that “It’s no brainer, just here to confirm it.”

If that’s the official date, the game is still far from finished, and we will still be playing Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online for a bit longer.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty