HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games “Extremely Disappointed” With ‘GTA 6’ Leak & Vows It Won’t Delay The Game

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t heard, there was a massive GTA 6 leak over the weekend, and now Rockstar Games is responding, and, of course, the game studio is not happy.

Again, Hip-Hop Wired will not be linking to or sharing any videos of the unfinished gameplay footage from GTA 6, but a lot of it hit timelines. Monday (Sept.19), Rockstar Games broke its silence and formally confirmed the leaks are real while expressing disappointment.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” the statement begins.

“At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects,” Rockstar continued.

The statement continues with Rockstar Games detailing the disappointment with the GTA 6 leak.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned, and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations,” the statement continues.

The GTA developer promised to deliver an update to everyone “again soon” and “properly introduce” gamers to GTA 6 when it’s ready.

Who Is Responsible For The GTA 6 Leak?

According to PC Gamer, a Reddit user with the handle “teapotuberhacker” uploaded a 3GB file full of 90 Grand Theft Auto 6 footage videos on the GTA Forums.

The same hacker also claims to be responsible for the unrelated UBER data breach that recently happened and is threatening to “leak more data soon,” including other things like GTA V and GTA VI source code, assets, and testing builds, The Verge reports.

The gaming community has thrown its support behind Rockstar Games and the developers who had to wake up to the news of their hard work being illegally shared on the web and social media.

We at Hip-Hop Wired also send our support to Rockstar Games and continue to look forward to seeing the finished product that is GTA 6.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty