Amber Rose Talks New Music Career

You may have brushed it off at first, but Amber Rose is adamant about adding “artist” to her repertoire.

On Thursday, Rose guest hosted the premiere of Smirnoff’s Master Of The Mix DJ competition, where she spoke to BET about her budding music career.

“I’ve been in the studio constantly working on music. I’m doing club, house, upbeat music. I’m in the studio every single day no matter if I work 18 hours a day,” she says, also citing Missy Elliot, Pitbull and Fergie as her inspirations.

Amber goes on to share that she always had a creative spirit, but was encouraged to pursue it until she met significant other Wiz Khalifa.

“I brought my music to Wiz one day and showed him everything and he was blown away.  He was like, ‘Baby, you have to do this. Like, you have to. I know you’re quiet, I know you’re shy’ but you know when I’m in the studio, I’m like Sasha fierce. I just turn into a whole different person.”

She adds, “I may drop a song soon and just put it out there so you can see what it’s like.”

 

