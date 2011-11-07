Nicki Minaj Accused Of Copying Lil Kim In Willow Smith’s Video [Photos]



Did Nicki Minaj Copy Lil Kim Again?

Nicki Minaj is being accused of copying Lil Kim once again.

This time fans of The Queen Bee have been taking to message boards and social networks to blast Minaj for her latest look as debuted on set of Willow Smith’s new video.

In it, Nicki dons a skirt made entirely of stuffed animals, one Kim fans says the pint sized emcee wore first.

To prove their point, fans have put together side by side pictures of the outfit in question.

In September, Kim fans accused Minaj of swaggerjacking an Asian inspired outfit that included chopsticks and a kimono that Kim wore to a gay pride event in NY .

Check out Nicki Minaj’s latest swagger jack accusations below.

Did she do it again?

