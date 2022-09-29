HHW Gaming: Cardi B Reveals ‘Stupid Decisions’ Led To Her Fumbling Multimillion-Dollar ‘Call of Duty’ Bag

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B took a break from flaming Akbar V on Twitter to express some regrets about stupid decisions that have stopped a big bag for her.

Remember when Cardi B rocked a one-of-a-kind Call of Duty necklace in her visual for “Hot Shit?” On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Cardi B took to Twitter, revealing that due to legal issues stemming from a recent assault case, she fumbled a multimillion-dollar bag with Activision’s insanely popular first-person shooter.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” the “Money” rapper tweeted. “I had a multimillion-dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court.”

She also used the tweet to be a cautionary tale adding, “Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

Bardi pleaded guilty to a pair of brawls that went down at a New York City strip club, resolving a yearlong court case. She was sentenced to 15 days of community service for involvement in the fights.

Cardi B Could Have Joined Snoop Dogg As A Playable Character

She also revealed that the now fumbled deal could have led to her even having her own playable operator in Call of Duty, but she missed out on the necessary photo shoot due to her having to appear in court.

A fan asked Cardi B why didn’t she renegotiate the deal with Call of Duty; she explained what ultimately ended the contract “I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago … I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time.”

If Cardi B did make it into the game, she would have joined the likes of Snoop Dogg, who is available as an operator in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Call of Duty franchise has a prosperous relationship with the world of Hip-Hop. Ice Cube voiced the character Joseph Bowman in 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops. 50 Cent’s song “Crime Wave” was featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Eminem’s song “Survival” was in 2013’s Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Let her fumble be a lesson to you.

—

Photo: Cardi B / Call of Duty