Cardi B & Reebok Release “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” Capsule Collection

The Cardi B and Reebok collaboration has been going strong for quite some time now and next month a new capsule collection will drop to keep that bond strong and that paper flowing in.

The new Reebok x Cardi Let Me Be…Next Level Energy Collection will be dropping on Oct. 14 and for fans of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, it’s definitely got some pieces that’ll keep you dipped for the fall whether you’re heading back to class or dropping your kids off at school. Introducing two new silhouettes, Club C Cardi V2 and Cardi Slide (adidas ain’t gonna like that) the new collection will also feature some new attire to go with the kicks.

Consisting of a crop top, a bodysuit and a fresh new woven jacket along with woven pants, the new Cardi B Let Me Be…Next Level Energy Reebok collection will be a must-have for the closets of her ever expanding fan base.

Cardi for one is excited to see how her fans react to her latest collection and in a press release explained the inspiration behind it.

“I would never be where I am if I did not keep pushing boundaries in my life and work. For this latest collection I collaborated with the Reebok team to inject my love of the hustle into every piece so my fans can use that energy in their everyday lives,” said Cardi in a statement.

Check out pics of the Cardi B Let Me Be…Next Level Energy Reebok collection below and let us know if you’ll be picking up any pieces in the comments section below.