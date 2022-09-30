You Care: Kanye West Changes Instagram Profile Pic To Kris Jenner

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West is apparently seeking to mend his relationship with Kris Jenner, changing his Instagram profile image to a picture of her in a gesture of peace.

According to reports, fans noticed the change in the choice of picture to feature the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on the artist’s Instagram profile earlier this week. It prompted a flurry of speculation, as he’s recently been on a rampage of publicly criticizing Jenner. The storm of comments even compelled Ray J to make his own tirade against Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. But there’s no malice in the move, according to West.

“I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT,” the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist, 45, wrote in a post made via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Sept. 28). “LETS CHANGE THE NARRATIVE.” The change of heart comes as Ye had previously referred to Jenner as “Kris Jung-Un” in a now-infamous tweet that he wrote in June 2020. It was a harbinger of things to come, as West was on the verge of an at times acrimonious divorce from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. She would file in February 2021, and a judge declared her legally single one year later. Jenner, 66, was regarded as the one who helped to foster peace between the two as things began to collapse in their relationship.

West’s public declaration also comes nearly a month after he accused Jenner of forcing Kim Kardashian and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner to pose in Playboy photo shoots. “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim do,” the rapper wrote in the caption of an Instagram post by Kylie’s close friend Victoria Villarroel. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

The rapper is definitely busy on multiple fronts. He made a surprise appearance during Playboy Carti’s set at the Rolling Loud festival in New York City last weekend and has teased new music made in collaboration with James Blake. Kanye is also regrouping with regard to his fashion imprint by preparing to roll out his YZY SHDZ sunglasses line, having already acquired the trademark for multiple products.