Ray J Drags Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian After Polygraph Results Refute Sex Tape Release Claims

Ray J is speaking out to finally clear his name regarding who actually released the now infamous sex tape between him and Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday (Sept 10), the Raycon mogul called out Kris Jenner and Kim K after Jenner participated in a polygraph test during an interview on Late Night with James Corden allegedly refuting Ray J’s claim that she assisted in the release of the tape.

During the test, Kris sat next to Kylie as James Corden asked, “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” –to which Jenner answered with a firm “No” to the question, before the examiner, John Grogan, said it was “true.”

Catching wind of the news, Ray J took to social media to call out the Kardashian matriarch for not only allegedly “lying” about the release of the tape, but he also called her the “mastermind” behind the deal.

“THIS IS THE GUY THEY HAD GIVE KRIS JANKY THE LIE DETECTOR TEST — THE NETWORK SHOULD BE ASHAMED AND YOU SHOULD TOO @j_corden — ALL YALL GETTING SUED FOR PLAYING WITH THE TRUTH!” Ray J wrote. “For real?? YOU ALL ARE IN TROUBLE!! THE KARTRASHIANS F–KED YOU TOO!! Bc YOU REALLY THOUGHT THEY WERE TELLING THE TRUTH!! — BUT all OF IT IS A S–T SHOW!! — WATCH ME EXPOSE THEM – SLOWLY AND FAST!! Nothing can stop the RAIN KIM!! NO NO NO KIM!! NO NO NO KIM!! — ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!— WAIT TILL THEY SEE YOUR HANDWRITING AND FINGERPRINTS ON MY CONTRACT!! and WAIT UNTIL THEY SEE YOUR CONTRACT YOU SIGNED THE SAME DAY AS ME!! — YOU GUYS SHOULDVE QUIT WHE. U WERE UP!! BUT NOW YOU WILL BE ANOTHER AMERICAN GREED STORY!! CLOWN CAKEZ!!”

Staying true to his word, the “Hit It First” artist took to Instagram live to share proof that both Jenner and Kardashian were allegedly involved, sharing messages and the contract complete with Kim Kardashian’s alleged handwriting on the contract and edits by Jenner allegedly noted.

“What you are trying to do to me is almost inhumane and foul at the highest level — f–k this just being racist — this is wrong to do to anybody,” Ray J said as he shared the receipts.

The Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star also spoke about the laptop Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West claimed he personally retrieved from him, which allegedly contained more footage of Kardashian and Ray J together. Addressing West, Ray J said, “Don’t tell nobody I gave this s–t to you. You want to go tell the world you got this laptop from me … Dog, you’s a clown, bro.”

In the second full live video, Ray J also alleged that there were two versions of the 2007 sex tape before sharing more details from the deal, including love notes from Kim K at the time of their relationship to match the handwriting.

“I don’t know what the f–k you think this is, but you have f–ked with the wrong person. Period. You done f–ked with the wrong Black man,” he said in Saturday’s video. “I was just gonna handle this s–t legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad when YOU know what’s up.”

As of press time, neither Kris Jenner nor Kim Kardashian has responded to Ray J’s claim, but Ray J concluded his live session by ensuring fans that the fight would continue in court.

