Jim Jones, Maino, Terrence J Promote “I Will Graduate” Event

Rappers Support “I Will Graduate” Event

According to The Grio.com, the New York non-profit Entertainers for Education Alliance (E4EA) recently held their third annual “I Will Graduate Day” with rappers Jim Jones, Maino and 106 & Park host Terrence J on hand to lend support.

“Anytime I get an opportunity to speak to kids about inspiration and about dreams and about moving forward, I like to do that,” Maino tells The Grio. “It just takes work, preservation and courage to actually go out there and make it happen.”

The event’s mission is to encourage youth to seek higher educations while living out their dreams.

“That’s one good thing about education in our country,” said Terrence J. “We’re a country where it comes free to everybody. And as long as you do your thing in school and as long as you keep up with your grades, you are able to get a post high school education as well under the government.” He continued, “Here in America we have great schools and it’s just imperative that the youth goes to school and tries to further their education and graduate.”

This year, as an incentive, students who maintain their core grades got to participate in a in E4EA’s Music Business 101 class taught by Jim Jones.