B.O.B. Invites Fans To His Birthday Party At Wild Bills [Video]

Bobby Ray Simmons, best known to his fans as B.O.B, is celebrating his birthday in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 15th and inviting his fans in Atlanta to help him celebrate.

Taking place at Wild Bills, the party is courtesy of ADIDAS, DJ Greg Street and Sway (MTV/Shade 45 television and radio personality).

B.O.B will be joining V-103FM and Greg Street’s live broadcast for a Thanksgiving community event that same day to help give the gift of giving on his actual birthday!

With the success of his single “Strange Clouds” featuring Lil Wayne from the forthcoming album of the same title, B.O.B certainly has much to celebrate.

Check out Bobby Ray and Sway inviting fans out to his party below.