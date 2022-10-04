Fabolous “Ups & Downs Freestyle,” Cordae “Unaceptable” & More | Daily Visuals 10.4.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After taking a lengthy break from the game, Fabolous has been dropping off new work and visuals as of late to show and prove he’s still one of the game’s illest lyricist, and today he continues to make that case even stronger.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Ups & Downs Freestyle,” Fab takes his talents to Croatia where he enjoys some down time by a dimly lit pool before turning up with the thick women of the town, and rocking the crowd at a concert performance. International Fabolous up in here.

Back in the States, Cordae continues to make his own case for the one of the best lyricists of this generation, and in his clip to “Unacceptable,” walks through a cemetery while dropping off some bars before getting back to his peoples and enjoying the life he’s living.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Akon, Ciara featuring Summer Walker, and more.

FABOLOUS – “UPS & DOWNS FREESTYLE”

CORDAE – “UNACCEPTABLE”

AKON – “ENJOY THAT”

CIARA FT. SUMMER WALKER – “BETTER THANGS”

COI LERAY – “FLY SH*T”

NEEK BUCKS & 2 CHAINZ – “MASK UP”

TRIPPIE REDD – “SAVE ME, PLEASE”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “TEZ & TONE 1”

NAV – “LAST OF THE MOCHICANS”

MONEY MAN – “GET RIGHT”