Let’s Gooooooo: GloRilla, Trina Getting Her Flowers, & Other Memorable ‘2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ Moments

Let’s goooooo. The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards (taped on Friday, September 30) aired on Tuesday, October 4, and plenty of moments stuck with us.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the annual awards show that took the place of The Source Awards, is back. This year, BET enlisted Fat Joe to host Hip-Hop’s biggest night, much to the chagrin of many Hip-Hop enthusiasts.

After it was all said and done, we sat back and rounded up some of our favorite moments from the night.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Was GloRilla’s Time To Shine

It’s currently GloRilla’s world, and we are just living in it right now. While the rest of the girls continue to put on their Nicki Minaj capes and try to take on Cardi B, GloRilla is out here doing the work, and it was recognized.

Fresh off her Cardi B-assisted single “Tomorrow 2,” making a huge splash on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the Memphis rapper shined bright at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. GloRilla deservingly took home the award for Best Breakthrough Artis.

She definitely didn’t disappoint those in attendance with a high-energy performance of her hit singles “Tomorrow” and “F.N.F.”

Congrats to Big GLO.

The Clipse Graced The Stage

Pusha T and his cocaine raps are still going strong, but fans are screaming for a new album the Virginia-based rap duo The Clipse. During the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, we got our first taste of what that might look and sound like.

King Push got heads nodding, kicking off his performance with a medley of “Diet Coke” and “Just So You Remember” off his latest album, It’s Almost Dry. He closes things out by bringing out his brother No Malice to perform the lunch table pounding classic. “Grindin.”

We need that Clipse album immediately.

Joey Bada$$ Hit The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Stage With A Message

Joey Bada$$ is currently killing at as the Queens druglord Unique in the Starz hit drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and riding off that momentum, Bada$$ hit the BET Hip Hop Awards stage to perform “Head High” off his latest album 2000.

After the Pro Era general dropped his bars, he had a message for viewers and those in attendance.

“Us rappers, we gotta stop perpetuating our own genocide,” the rapper stated. “It’s a war going on inside and outside no man is safe from. How y’all rappers call y’all selves real, turn around and tell these kids to kill each other?”

He continues, “You see, the problem is we y’all biggest ops. I’m done pointing fingers at the judges and the cops. It’s time to take accountability for Scott La Rock, Big L, Biggie and Pac, XXXtentacion, King Von and Pop [Smoke], Young Dolph, now PnB Rock. How many more names I gotta drop?”

Not one lie told.

Trina Gets Her Flowers

The baddest b*tch, Trina, got her flowers while she is still here to smell them. Trina took home one of the night’s biggest honors, the I Am Hip Hop Award.

Flanked by her Slip N’ Slide crew, Trina made sure to thank her long-time collaborator, Trick Daddy, her momma, BET, and the lord and savior himself for being blessed with the honor.

It was truly a touching moment for the Miami rapper, who has had her ups and downs during her storied rap career.

Congrats, Trina, you deserve it.

Kendrick Lamar Had A Big Night

Kung Fu Kenny had a big night at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Even though he wasn’t in attendance, Kendrick Lamar took home six awards.

Lamar won artist of the year, album of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer, and best video and video director categories.

Kendrick Lamar is currently on his Big Steppers tour delivering a jaw-dropping experience for his fans.