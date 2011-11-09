DMX Vacuums At A South Carolina Night Club [Video]

DMX Vacuums A Club In South Carolina

DMX has turned into a model citizen.

Just a week after mopping up a Waffle House in South Carolina, the Dark Man X was spotted vacuuming a club in the Palmetto State.

“The minute you get too big to mop a floor or wipe a counter, that’s the exact minute you have life Fawked up,” DMX said of cleaning up in Waffle House last week.

TMZ obtained footage of DMX’s clean up efforts if anyone wants to see it for your own eyes. At least X isn’t out here doing drugs and getting arrested.

