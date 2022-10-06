HHW Gaming Review: RiotPWR Xbox Edition Controller Banks On Simplicity

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

With video games no longer limited to consoles and PCs, your smartphone is becoming another option to partake in serious gaming. Sometimes, the touch screen controls don’t provide a smooth experience. That’s where RiotPWR Xbox Edition comes in. But does it do the job?

By now, you may have noticed numerous options to turn your iPhone on Android smartphone into a powerful gaming device. You can go with the Backbone or Razer’s Kishi, both are worthy of peripherals, but Riot’s could be the closest you get to pure Xbox controller experience on your phone.

We got to spend some time using the gaming accessory, and we have some thoughts, good and bad.

The RiotPWR Xbox Edition Has A Simple Design

At its $69.99 price point, the controller isn’t blowing anyone anyway. At first glance and feel, it doesn’t feel like a high-end gaming peripheral at all.

But don’t let the design fool you. It makes up for its boring design in many other ways. It has all the features, taking its cues from regular Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X controllers.

There is a dedicated share button, an Xbox button to open up menus, and a serviceable D-Pad and thumbsticks. What truly sets the RiotPWR Xbox Edition away from the competition and the regular Xbox controller is its removable lightning cable, which can also be used with an iPad, reducing gaming latency.

In the middle of the controller, there is a slot in which the device holder can be inserted to hold your iPhone in place while using it. There is also an audio jack for a headset and pass-through charging to keep your phone juiced during your gaming sessions.

Simplicity and the fact it’s easy to use help are two of its most vital features.

It Works With Other Gaming Platforms

When you open the box, you will be blessed with a card to redeem a month-long Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which will also allow you to use the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which is still in beta.

You will also be directed to download an app called LUDU that will give you access to other games to download and services like the now-dead Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and more.

While those options are available, you will likely only be using the RiotPWR Xbox Edition primarily to play your favorite XBOX titles you release on.

The RiotPWR Xbox Edition Will Take Some Getting Used Too

The idea of playing Halo Infinite from the comfort of your bed sounds good, but if there are knocks on the RiotPWR Xbox Edition is that it’s not immediately comfortable to use.

The device holder will have your phone close the controller, so there will be times when your iPhone will get in the way while you’re gaming.

It also takes some getting used to if you’re unfamiliar with playing games on your iPhone while using the controller. You may find the experience more enjoyable when using a larger screen like your iPad.

Final Verdict

The RiotPWR Xbox Edition is the perfect accessory for the gamer on the go, especially when you can’t bring your Xbox Series S|X during your travels.

It’s the reason why Xbox is ahead of the curve with Xbox Box Cloud gaming, allowing you to pick up any game and play it almost as if you’re home as long as you have a strong internet or Wi-Fi connection.

Our biggest issue would have to be the $69.99 price point, making it more expensive than the wireless Xbox Series X controller. The wire can also complicate things, but it does help reduce the latency you might experience when using a wireless Xbox controller.

Still, we highly recommend RiotPWR Xbox Edition if you’re in the market for a portable accessory to attach to your phone so you can game.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / RiotPWR Xbox Edition