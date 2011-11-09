Drake Talks Working With Stevie Wonder [Video]

There’s less than a week left until Drake’s sophomore release Take Care will make its official debut and with a phenomenal roster of features such as Andre 3000, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna (to name a few) it’s no wonder fans await so eagerly. There’s one collaboration however, that even came as a surprise to the artist himself.

In a recent interview, Drizzy reflected on “Doing It Wrong,” where he collaborated with the iconic Stevie Wonder.

“Stevie texted me and he was like, ‘Where you at? I heard you in the city,” he begins. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m recording.’ And then like 10 minutes later, he’s like, ‘Yo, I’m pullin’ up. I was like, ‘Yo, this guy is so gifted.’ He’s made so many songs that the world sings.”

Drake also spoke on how working with Stevie Wonder inspired his perspective on his music.

“I was like, ‘I gotta start making songs like that.’ I want the world to sing my songs.”

Take Care will be released digitally and in stores November 15th. The album features singles “Headlines,” “Make Me Proud” and “Marvin’s Room.”