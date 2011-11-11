Jay-Z Adds “Occupy All Streets” T-Shirts To Rocawear Line

Jay-Z To Sell Occupy Wall Street-Inspired T-Shirts

There are a bunch of applications hitting the U.S. Patent and Trademark office from people trying to cash in on the “Occupy Wall Street” movement.

But Jay-Z is already locked in on one phrase, “Occupy All Streets” to cover a Rocawear shirt that will be in stores today.

Hov hasn’t released any statement as to whether or not he’s sharing the profits so let’s just assume the slogan is meant to bring awareness for all and dollars for some.

Jay is supportive of the movement so he might just end up kicking back to the 99 percent.