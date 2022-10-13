DaBaby “No Condom,” Benny The Butcher “Thowy’s Revenge” & More | Daily Visuals 10.13.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We don’t know why he’s been doing it, but DaBaby’s really been going the comedic route in his recent music videos and this time around he’s doing the most as he basically lives up to his moniker.

In his latest visuals to “No Condom,” DaBaby finds himself, well, being birthed into his grown self (Benjamin Button style) before turning up in a hospital waiting room that’s filled with beautiful women who also happen to be pregnant. Whether or not they all actually have a bun in the oven is anyone’s guess, but this is the first time we’ve seen a music video remotely close to this.

Back in Buffalo, Benny The Butcher keeps his latest LP Tana Talk 4 buzzing and in his clip to “Thowy’s Revenge” heads over to Paris to show the crowd how real hustlers work the stage before kicking it in a jacuzzi with some twerkin’ young ladies.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DDG featuring Offset, Soulja Boy, and more.

DABABY – “NO CONDOM”

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “THOWY’S REVENGE”

DDG FT. OFFSET – “BULLETPROOF MAYBACH”

JAY WORTHY & HARRY FRAUD FT. LARRY JUNE – “PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY”

SOULJA BOY – “PULL UP”

BIG30 FT. BIG HOMIIE G – “FREE SHIESTY”

TEMS – “FREE MIND”

ASSASIN – “GZZ PARTY”

LIL MIGO – “SUPERCHARGED”