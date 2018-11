DMX Speaks On Heavy D

Add DMX to the list of rappers effected by the passing of Heavy D.

Speaking to his publicist Domenick Nati, DMX released a statement on what Heavy D meant to him, stating that Heav was the first celebrity he ever met.

“He was the first celebrity that I ever seen. He gave me hope that it could be done. That was big for me.”

Listen to what DMX had to say below and R.I.P. Heavy D.