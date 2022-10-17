MC Serch To Sell Off His Portion Of Nas’ Catalog

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of Nas are probably aware that his first two albums were under the ownership of former 3rd Bass rapper MC Serch and his publishing company. In a recent announcement, MC Serch is preparing to sell 100% of his holdings of Illmatic and It Was Written to the highest bidder.

According to a report from AllHipHop.com, MC Serch confirmed to the outlet that he will sell off his portions of the legendary Queens rapper’s catalog, which he came to own under his former Serchlite Publishing and Serchlite Music companies. Serch’s holding company is currently known as 4MC MultiMedia.

From AllHipHop.com:

“I have decided to sell all of the rights, including the global rights,” he tells AllHipHop. “I started conversations with several companies a few months ago. For 27 years, it has provided my family through good times and bad. Now it’s time for a new chapter.”

Illmatic, often heralded as Nas’ best work, is one of the only rap albums in the Library of Congress and includes songs such as “N.Y. State of Mind,” “The World Is Yours” and “Represent.” It’s not only taught at Harvard University and Oxford University but was also given new life after it was prominently featured in the Netflix series Ozark earlier this year.

Illmatic was initially released in 1994 and the staying power of the debut album from Nas is unquestionable. Some fans believe that the 1996 followup It Was Written improves on the formula. And as noted by Nas’ recent run of projects with Hit-Boy, the ability that was shown early on in his career has not waned one bit.

—

Photo: Getty