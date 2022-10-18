Concepts & Reebok Collab To Remix Allen Iverson’s Question Mid “Draft Class”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Reebok continues to keep Allen Iverson’s iconic legacy alive with the releases of his signature sneaker line and this time around have collaborated with Concepts to breath new life into a classic silhouette.

Linking up with the Boston-based boutique to remix Allen Iverson’s first signature shoe, “the Question Mid,” Reebok has announced that on Oct. 21 the Concepts x Reebok Question Mid “Draft Class” will be dropping and it’s colorway is something that’s sure to turn heads. But it’s all about the details which is something that Concepts founder and CEO, Tarek Hassan is very keen on.

Shipping within special packaging that tributes a favorite Concepts’ vintage ad, key design elements making up the shoe include an OG red toe box, a mixed materials (leather, synthetic, textile) upper, a custom “Have You Seen Him” sock liner, asymmetrical “9” (left) and “6” (right) graphics on the heel, Concepts x Reebok logo lockup at the Achilles, and an OG ice-rubber outsole shielding an asymmetrical interlocking Concepts logo.

“While the design dives deep into Iverson as a rookie and his outstanding draft class, the hidden – or not so hidden – meaning is that it’s unapologetically loud, a nod to AI’s style,” continued Hassan. “We couldn’t collaborate on Question without inserting some aspect of how impactful he was off the court. We favored the risk taker, so it’s not for the faint of heart.”

Definitely not for anyone who likes to keep a low profile.

The Concepts x Reebok Question Mid “Draft Class” is set to drop on Oct. 21 at the tune of $170 exclusively at Concepts before seeing a wider release on Oct. 22.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these come this weekend.