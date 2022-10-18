Lil Baby “Stand On It,” French Montana “Whippin It Slowly” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby’s latest album It’s Only Me has only been out a few days and already the ATLien been on his grizzley dropping off new visuals in support of his third studio project.

This time around LB comes through with a new video for “Stand On It,” in which he ditches the fancy cars and whips out some ATV’s that he and his crew use to stroll through the streets and creep through their hood. Them joints do look like they hella fun to ride on.

Back in New York, French Montana recreates a classic in his clip to “Whippin It Slowly” and pays homage to The Fugees’ “Killing’ Me Softly With His Song” video and hits up a movie theater with his peoples and has a helluva time.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nardo Wick featuring Polo G, Enchanting and Gucci Mane, and more.

LIL BABY – “STAND ON IT”

FRENCH MONTANA – “WHIPPIN IT SLOWLY”

NARDO WICK FT. POLO G – “G NIKES”

ENCHANTING & GUCCI MANE – “ISSA PHOTOSHOOT”

YN JAY & PEEZY – “DEAR RIO”

ROME STREETZ – “HEART ON FROZE”

PROPAIN, SLIM THUG, OTB FASTLANE & BOSTON GEORGE – “GANGSTA”

BIC FIZZLE – “CHIEF”

DEREK KING – “CITY GIRL”