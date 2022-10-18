Amazon Music To Air Concerts After Thursday Night NFL Games, Hosted By 2 Chainz

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In March 2021, when Amazon announced its “10-year agreements to exclusively broadcast 15 Thursday Night Football games and one pre-season game per year on Prime Video,” the response was overwhelmingly positive. The online retail giant—which also has television streaming and music DSP is now planning to kick off Amazon Music Live on October 27.

Amazon Music Live will feature concerts after the football games featuring some of the hottest artists in the country. Lil Baby will be the first to perform. Also slated to appear is Megan Thee Stallion, who will take to the stage on November 3rd.

According to Digital Music News, “more epic performances will be announced in the weeks to come,” for Prime subscribers.

The concerts themselves will take place in front of an in-person crowd in Los Angeles – “attendance to the show will be facilitated through live events company DICE” – and 2 Chainz is poised to interview artists during “shoulder programming,” but those interviews haven’t been defined.

Per Complex, 2 Chainz said in a statement, “Every Thursday night, I’m bringing the biggest and the brightest stars in music to the Amazon Music Live stage in Los Angeles. We have the people that are influencing the culture and have carved their own unique path in music, like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kane Brown. Amazon Music Live is the only place to be for the official Thursday turn-up!”

Kirdis Postelle, Amazon Music’s global head of artist marketing said, in part, via statement, “With Amazon Music Live, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football—the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

Digital Music News notes that the announcement comes less than a month after Apple Music replaced Pepsi as the sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.