Drake Breaks Down “The Ride” From ‘Take Care’ [Video]

Drake Explains “The Ride” Outro on ‘Take Care’

Drake gives a detailed explanation of the outro of his Take Care LP entitled “The Ride.”

While most of his songs about fame embrace the “atmosphere fully,” this one with The Weeknd is where Drizzy admits that success gets crazy sometimes.

He goes over the lyrics and breaks down the meaning of the intro of the song where he says he hates when people say they feel him.

“My album isn’t a collection of club anthems…It’s truly a story that I’m telling.”