Pras Of The Fugees Sued For Allegedly Finessing Company Over Music Catalog Sale

Pras has some more explaining to do. A company is alleging he finessed them after they gave him a loan for his music.

As spotted on Digital Music News The Fugees‘ member will have to answer for himself in a court of law. Back in January, a firm called Open On Sunday struck a deal with the “How Many Mics” performer. Both parties agreed the OOS would secure a loan based on his Sony Music royalties stemming from his work on Blunted On Reality, The Score, and his debut solo album Ghetto Supastar.

Things seemed to get a bit messy immediately after the contract was finalized. In February, Pras allegedly asked for an amendment to the contract requesting for the loan to be based on a book deal versus his catalog which was denied. From there Pras and his team then supposedly forged a document that made it seem that the Atlanta brand agreed to the book deal and used those counterfeit papers to negotiate a separate agreement a company called Harbourview.

They also allege that Pras requested an additional three million dollar loan which OOS claims was to fund his legal defense. The United States Department of Justice indicted Pras on May 10, 2019, for his part in a criminal conspiracy that alleges, between June 2012 and November 2012, he aided in the illegal transfer of approximately $865,000 from foreign entities into the Barack Obama 2012 presidential campaign as purportedly legitimate contributions, stolen from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Pras has denied any and all wrongdoing regarding the deal with Open On Sunday. His lawyer Robert S. Meloni said “There was no forgery. It’s a bogus claim, the whole thing” in a statement to Law360. According to their website, Open On Sunday “unlocks the wealth of songwriters, producers, publishing companies, record labels and many rights holders in the music industry.”

Photo: Getty