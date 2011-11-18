Eminem And Yelawolf Cover VIBE’s Year End Issue [Photo]

Eminem And Yelawolf Cover VIBE
Eminem and Yelawolf are the latest rappers to cover an issue of VIBE magazine.
This time however, the Shady Records emcees are being highlighted in the mag’s year end issue that asks if Hip-Hop’s finally gone color blind.
In an excerpt from the interview the pair joke about being classified as white rappers.
Eminem, what advice do you offer, if any, on being scrutinized for being a white rapper. Do you guys ever talk about race in that way?Eminem: We make jokes about it, but I don’t think we talk about it in depth. As I was listening to his music, I am not even thinking about any of that Isht. It’s just the music. That’s one of the things that’s great about it. I’m not even thinking about it when I hear the music.Yelawolf: We do poke fun of it because it’s funny. Like, he calls me White Dog.
Oh, you called him that on the BET Awards Cypher. I didn’t realize it was an ongoing joke?
EM: Yeah, or Beige Sheep. [Laughs]
YW: Cracker Nuts. Whatever, I think it’s kinda unspoken.
EM: We deal with it enough as it is. So now, let’s make music.
YW: Let’s make great records. At the end of the day, that’s all there is to do.
In another excerpt however, they talk more seriously about race with Yelawolf adding that when he used the n-word as a child he was quickly punished by his mother.
“[In Alabama] we have a dark history concerning the relationship between Black and white people. I’m not a role model by any means, but if I said it around the house I got popped in the mouth,” he says, noting that his Black friends used the word as a term of endearment for him as well.”
Em and Yelawolf’s VIBE issue hits stores soon.