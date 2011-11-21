DMX And Wife Appearing On VH1’s ‘Relationship Rehab’

DMX, Wife Attempt To Repair Marriage

Continuing to stay in the headlines for reasons that don’t lead to jail time, DMX and his wife Tashera Simmons recently announced that they will star on VH1’s reality series Relationship Rehab.

Relationship Rehab is a spin-off of the popular VH1 show, Celebrity Rehab and is scheduled to begin taping next month.

Earl and Tashera have been wed for 20 years and have four children together.

The two have been separated since July of last year, according to TMZ but plan to mend their relationship on the show.

Keeping busy, the dog is already working on another reality show that centers around his TEN kids and interactions with all of their mothers.