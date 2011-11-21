CLOSE
Kanye, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj Perform At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Preview [Video]

The Throne, Minaj Victoria’s Secret Performance

With a couple weeks before the television airing of the 2011 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Vicky has released preview footage of performances from The Throne (Jay-Z, Kanye West) and Nicki Minaj.

Hov and Yeezy wowed the crowd with a bouncing performance of “N-ggas in Paris” while Harajuku Barbie strutted her stuff with “Super Bass.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, November 29 on CBS.

Check out the video below:

2011 Victorias Secret Fashion Show , Kanye

