10 Of The Most Suspect (Un-Photo Shopped) Rapper Photos Ever Caught On Camera

Questionable Rapper Photos

The overused cliché goes; a picture is worth 1000 words but some flicks only leave you with 1000 questions.

And we aint talking just who, what, when, were and why, some pictures are so ‘questionable’ the only question that can be uttered is WTF.

Here are 10 such pictures (including a couple of GIFs) where rappers were caught in…um…awkward situations when the flash popped.

Now, some of these pics are only suspect because the camera happened to catch said rapper at a precarious moment but most of the photos look, you know, really, really…not straight.

So much so, that they even come with their own background music.

Here are the 10 of the most questionable rapper photos on the net.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »