Kyrie Irving FINALLY Apologizes After The Brooklyn Nets Suspend Him For At Least 5 Games

It only took the Brooklyn Nets suspending him to get an apology from wannabe Oswald Bates, aka Kyrie Irving.

After announcing that he and the Brooklyn Nets would donate $500,000 to organizations that work to eradicate hate, Kyrie Irving stood firm on his stance that “he did nothing wrong” when he shared a link to a film full of antisemitic tropes.

After NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a Jewish man, called Irving’s actions “reckless” and “offered an unqualified apology,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt did not accept Irving’s $500K donation.

The Brooklyn Nets finally brought the hammer down on Irving. They suspended the all-star guard for at least five games without pay after Irving refused to apologize when talking to reporters during a post-practice media session.

“We were dismayed today when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Brooklyn Nets said in a statement.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”

Kyrie Irving Finally Apologizes

Four hours later, Irving decided it was time to apologize and did so in a lengthy Instagram post.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” Irving wrote.

He continued, “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.”

Irving’s teammate, Kevin Durant, had thoughts as well. NY Post reporter Brian Lewis wrote about them in a tweet. Per Lewis’ reporting Durant didn’t like what went on with the situation and felt the organization should have kept quiet and played basketball.

Durant has responded, “I don’t condone hate speech or antisemitism, I’m about spreading love always.”

The Brooklyn Nets 2022-23 season is already a big hot mess.

