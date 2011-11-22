Jim Jones Not Beefing With Juelz Santana After Girlfriends Fight On ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ [Video]

Jim Jones Speaks On Juelz Santana

Jim Jones and Juelz Santana’s ladies may have beef with each other but the relationship between Jim and Juelz is all good.

Speaking on the altercation that took place on VH1 reality show Love & Hip-Hop between Jones and Santana’s girlfriends Jim spoke with TMZ saying “I wish that it wouldn’t have happened … but things happen.”

“I spoke to my brother about it, we cool… shout to my lady Chrissy. It’s all good.”

Watch here to listen to what Jones had to say:

A clip of the brawl between Chrissy Lampkin and Kimbella Vanderhee which aired last week on VH1 is posted below.