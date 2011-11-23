CLOSE
Fat Joe And Chris Brown Shoot Video For “Another Round” [Photos]

Fat Joe And Chris Brown “Another Round” Video Shoot

Slim Joe and Chris Brown were spotted shooting their video this weekend surrounded by a bevy of beautiful ladies.

The rapper and the singer traveled to Southern California to shoot their “Another Round” video with an Egyptian theme, pyramids and all.

As previously reported, Fat Joe made headlines after dropping 100 pounds in an attempt to better his health.

His Darkside Vol 2 mixtape is out now.

Check out Svelte Joe and Chris Breezy below.

 

