Drake’s “Take Care” Debuts At Number One

Drake Debuts At #1

As expected, Drake’s sophomore album Take Care takes the top spot on Billboard today.

According to Soundscan reports, Drake’s new album sold 631,466 copies in its first week, making it the #1 album in the country and the second highest selling debut week for rap release in 2011, behind Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV.

Drake’s debut album, Thank Me Later, also debuted at the top of Billboard 200 with 447,000 copies sold in 2010.

Congrats to Drizzy Drake, YMCMB and the whole OVO team.