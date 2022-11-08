The Weeknd’s ‘Beat Saber’ Music Pack Comes To VR Headsets Across The Board

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Good news Weeknd fans, Meta Quest has teamed up with the Canadian crooner to bring you an experience like no other as some of his biggest hits will be coming to a few virtual reality headsets and let you journey through the world of one Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Today (Nov. 8) the Weeknd’s Beat Saber Music Pack went live and will be available on the Meta Quest and Rift lines of headsets and even the PlayStation VR and SteamVR headsets. For $12.99 gamers will be able to enjoy the virtual reality that’ll feature tunes such as “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “The Hills” amongst a few others. Ten tracks in total will be available in the pack which is sure to give users a helluva fun workout.

The Weeknd Music Pack offers all XO fans a new and immersive way to experience the artist’s top-charting hits in virtual reality as it includes new in-game custom environments and visuals inspired by the Toronto native’s distinctive style.

Sounds like fun.

Check out the trailer for The Weeknd’s Beat Saber Music Pack and let us know if you’ll be rocking with it on your VR headset in the comments section below.