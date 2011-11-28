Common, LL Cool J, Lupe Fiasco, Rick Ross, Performing At Grammy Nominations Concert

Rappers Perform Special Rendition Of “The Message”

Common, LL Cool J, Lupe Fiasco, Rick Ross will perform a special version of “The Message” along with Grand Master Flash, Melle Mel and Scorpio during this year’s The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live.



The prequel to the 54th annual Grammy Awards show will announce nominations in several categories, as well as feature performances from several past golden gramophone winners.

Nicki Minaj and Taraji Henson are two of the scheduled presenters. Ludacris, Rihanna and Usher are also scheduled to perform.

The concert kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on CBS.