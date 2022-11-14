Offset & Quavo Deliver Remarks At Memorial Service For Takeoff

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Takeoff, a member of the beloved Hip-Hop trio Migos, was laid to rest over the weekend in a public memorial service that featured his bandmates and family members. Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle, and their cousin Offset delivered remarks at the service along with Drake and many others according to reports.

The memorial service for Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was held last Friday (Nov. 11) with Pastor Jesse Curney III, the Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church, delivering the eulogy at the request of the family.

Quavo, real name Quavious Marshall, and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus were among the speakers alongside Quality Control Music chiefs Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee. Performers included Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, and Chloe Bailey.

Celebrities in attendance included Drake, Gucci Mane, City Girls, Cardi B, Rich the Kid, Murda Beatz, YG, Teyana Taylor, and more.

While Quavo posted an older image of him and his nephew as young boys to his Instagram page in tribute, Offset has not posted anything to his Instagram page since October. During the service, an emotional Offset offered some words but was clearly struggling with the gravity of the moment according to local reports.

Drake also reportedly delivered remarks at the service and was a strong ally of the Migos having toured with the group in previous times along with song collaborations.

Takeoff was 28.

—

Photo: Getty