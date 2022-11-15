Travis Scott Joins Isaac Yowman As Executive Producer For DJ Screw Biopic

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Travis Scott will join film director Isaac Yowman as an executive producer for a forthcoming biopic about the late DJ Screw. The film was first announced in 2020 and it appears traction has been made toward getting the film up on the big screen.

Deadline exclusively reports that Texas rapper Travis Scott will become part of the executive producer group alongside Isaac Yowman for the biopic focused on a legend of Houston’s underground Hip-Hop scene. DJ Screw is responsible for the “chopped and screwed” sound of altered vocals and slowed-down beats chopped into parts and transforming songs into moody and hypnotic platters.

According to Michelle Wheeler, sister to DJ Screw, the family is happy that Cactus Jack joined forces with Yowman to bring her brother’s story to life.

As DJ Screw’s sister Michelle Wheeler has expressed, “continuing the legacy of my brother is most important…The process honestly has been exciting. I’m like wow, we’re really about to make a movie. Nearly a dozen film directors and producers had approached us over the years, but this was the first time I actually felt fully comfortable. I’m very thankful for Sony and Travis being on this journey with us, helping keep my brother Screw’s legacy going.”

Yowman said that he and Scott shared a mutual love for DJ Screw’s music and both were raised on the sound that Screw pioneered while listing in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston. The pair met in Los Angeles and found that their hometown connection was vital in telling the story of DJ Screw effectively as possible.

It isn’t known when the film will hit theaters but Yowman said in previous interviews that he’s doing his due diligence in capturing accounts from those who knew DJ Screw personally and were influenced by his sound.

