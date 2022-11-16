Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 11.11.22

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re a little late updating our last edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh but we’re back on schedule. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

Disclaimer:

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say.

As we said at the top, we’ve been a little lax in updating the playlist but we’re back in the swing of things. This post is also late because life happens. Please forgive us but also, understand we’re going through things just like everyone else. Now, onto the breakdown.

We open up this update by paying homage to Gloria “Hurricane G” Rodriguez and her iconic appearance on Redman’s classic “Tonight’s Da Night” track. We then feature one of Hurricane G’s standout tracks, “El Barrio.” As we reported on Hip-Hop Wired, the Brooklyn, N.Y. artist passed away on Nov. 6. May she rest powerfully in peace.

Hip-Hop fans are still processing the tragic loss of Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, a member of the Migos trio. We feature Takeoff’s “Casper” from his solo album, The Last Rocket.

Tame One also passed away and truly blindsided us as the New Jersey rapper recently reunited with his brother El Da Sensai for a new Artifacts album. We feature “Haha da Rah Rah” alongside the late, great Sean Price in a back-and-forth bar fest. The first nine tracks of the playlist should let you know where our heads and heart were as we salute those we’ve lost. But their music will live forever so run it up.

We’ve got joints from Ab-Soul, Drake, 21 Savage, Nas, Glorilla, FBG GOAT, Est Gee, Tony Shhnow, and Ice Spice. We’ve also got joints from Che Noir, Defcee, Smino, Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, UFO Fev, Raz Fresco, Stik Figa, Homeboy Sandman, J.I.D., Marlowe, Allah Preme, and more. Check out the flyness below. We’ll be back with all new joints in two weeks.

