Donald Trump Slammed By Isaac Hayes Estate Over Use Of Song

Donald Trump recently announced his he’s entering the 2024 presidential race and as before, he’s getting chastised for the unauthorized use of a song. The estate of Isaac Hayes slammed the former business mogul for using a song penned by the late singer and songwriter.

Donald Trump announced his bid for the White House on Tuesday (Nov. 15) and walked out to the song “Hold On, I’m Coming” from the duo Sam & Dave. The song was written by Hayes, who passed away in 2008.

The estate and family of Isaac Hayes took to Twitter to slam Trump’s usage of the track for his walkout moment at the presidential run announcement at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, adding that their side is pursuing legal options to cease the usage of the song.

“Once again, The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of “Hold on I’m coming’” by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight,” read a tweet from the Twitter account for Isaac Hayes. “We are exploring multiple legal options to stop this unauthorized use.”

The estate added, “Stopping a politician from using your music is not always an easy task, but we are dedicated to making sure that Donald Trump does not continue to use “Hold on I’m Coming” [by] written by Isaac Hayes [and] David Porter in further rallies and public appearances.”

Trump was slammed in 2021 by the music group Village People for using their hit track “Y.M.C.A.” during his farewell appearance after getting voted out of the White House, serving just one term. Trump is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over the seizure of sensitive documents Trump took to his Florida residence.

