Solange To Curate Brooklyn Academy Of Music 2023 Spring Music Series

Fresh off the heels of her historic collaboration with the New York City ballet, Solange is set to curate the lineup for this year’s Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Spring Music Series.

Per Billboard, Solange will curate a lineup of concerts, films, performance art, dance and other theater pieces for the stages of BAM’s multi-theater campus “honoring the intergenerational and genre-spanning impact” of innovative musicians and artists through her multidisciplinary creative collective—Saint Heron.

“We’re excited to work with Solange and her Saint Heron collective for this incredible music series of genre-crossing artists presented in unprecedented ways,” said David Binder, BAM’s artistic director, in a statement. “Her experimental, global, and authentic approach consistently pushes the boundary of what performance can be and charts new pathways for audiences to connect. We can’t wait to see how this transpires on our stages.”

This is the second time that Solange has worked with the Brooklyn Academy of Music—in 2013 she headlined their Crossing Brooklyn Ferry music festival.

The Solange-curated lineup is expected to be announced soon with performances kicking off this winter.

Founded in 1861, Brooklyn Academy of Music is the oldest performing arts center in North America.