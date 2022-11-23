The Best Black Friday Deals On Video Games, Smartphones & More

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

It’s that time of the year. After you chow down on your momma’s Thanksgiving cooking, you break out the credit card and start swiping to take advantage of those Black Friday doorbuster deals from the couch.

Over the years, the approach to Black Friday has changed dramatically. No longer is it just relegated to people running to department stores like Best Buy or GameStop to take advantage of great sales prices. Now, most of the sales happen on websites.

Also, most Black Friday deals take place days before November 25, giving shoppers a head start on their holiday shopping. While you can find anything on sale during the shopping holiday, Black Friday is the best time to stock up on new video games, gaming accessories, laptops, VR headsets, smartphones, and other items.

Luckily for you, Hip-Hop Wired is here to help you navigate the many deals out there.

Black Friday Video Game Deals

As you’re reading this, PlayStation, Xbox, and video distributors are already in Black Friday mode. Earlier in the week, Sony flipped on the switch for its sale.

You can now buy PS5-exclusive bangers like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, and Returnal for only $30.

Newer games like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 are only $39.98, an absolute steal for two great titles.

Need a new DualSense controller? You can cop one on sale from Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop for only $49.99.

Xbox also has a fantastic Black Friday sale, offering $50 off its Xbox Series S console and discounts on over 900 games and accessories.

Here is a rundown of Xbox’s current sales:

$50 off Xbox Series S

Save up to 30% on select gaming accessories

Save up to 67% on hundreds of digital games

Save up to 50% on select games from Xbox Game Studios

Save up to 70% on select PC digital games

You can head here to see the complete list of all 900 games on sale.

Nintendo is also getting in the act by offering a special Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundler for $299.99 plus, you can save up to $20 on select games.

Now Is Your Chance To Get In On VR Wave

Meta launched a Quest 2 bundle specifically for Black Friday that will allow you to get your hands on a 128GB model with two games, Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4, for $349.99.

That’s $50 less than the original asking price, and you can find scoop one up at Amazon, Best Buy, and several other retailers.

Other Great Black Friday Deals

Are you looking for a Google Chromecast? Well, Walmart is selling a 4K Google Chromecast and it’s also paired with an Eleven from Stanger Things Funko Pop and only costs $29.

If you don’t want to keep the Funko Pop, you can stuff someone’s stocking with the collectible.

The price of Google’s Pixel Buds is going down. You can pick up a pair of all-white Google Pixel Buds for $64, which is $36 lower than the original asking price.

Logitech’s G435 wireless gaming headset typically will cost you $80, but right now, on Amazon, you can pick up pair for only $29.99.

Samsung Black Friday Deals

Have you been on the fence about getting one of Samsung’s foldable smartphones? Here is a chance to get your hands on one of the models.

Samsung has announced price cuts on select models of the Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones and its S22 flagship models.

You can also scoop wearables, laptops, tablets, and other accessories as part of the Korean tech giant’s Black Friday sale.

Z Fold3: $600 off OR $250 off with The Freestyle on us (a $799.99 value / while supplies last)

Z Fold4: $350 instant rebate with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in

Z Flip3: $175 instant rebate with up to $165 trade-in

Z Flip4: $150 instant rebate with up to $600 enhanced trade-in

S22 Ultra: $225 instant rebate with up to $600 enhanced trade-in

S22 or S22+: $150 instant rebate with up to $500 enhanced trade-in

S21 FE: $100 instant rebate with up to $350 enhanced trade-in

Book2 Series: up to $500 instant rebate with up to $300 trade-in

Tab S8 Series: up to $300 instant rebate with $500 enhanced eligible trade-in

Watch5 Golf Edition : $100 off with up to $75 trade-in

Watch5 Series: Up to $70 with up to $240 trade-in

Watch4 or Watch4 Classic: up to $90 off

Buds Live: $70 off

Buds2: $50 off

Buds2 Pro: $30 off

Happy shopping and happy Thanksgiving.

