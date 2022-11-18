HHW Gaming: PlayStation’s Black Friday Sale Is Officially LIVE

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, the folks at PlayStation are already in a giving mood and have kicked off their Black Friday sale, and it is full of goodies.

Black Friday has come early for PlayStation owners. The company announced many deals on its new PlayStation Plus tiered service, accessories, and some games.

Starting today, PlayStation owners can get a yearly PS Plus Premium subscription for $89.99, usually $119.99. A yearly PS Plus Extra has been reduced to $74.99 from $99.99, and a yearly PS Plus Essential membership now goes for $44.99, originally $59.99.

You can also score discounts on PlayStation 5 accessories like DualSense Controllers, which cost $25 less than their original price. Pulse 3D Headsets are also $30 cheaper now, and the Media Remote and Charging Stations have $7 knocked off their asking price.

Games You Can Score During PlayStation’s Black Friday Sale

You can pick up some games at a reduced price if you have been on the fence. Gotham Knights, a critically meh game, is one of the most notable titles on the list and only costs $40 right now.

Here is a complete list of games currently on sale in the PS Store:

FIFA 23 Standard Edition – 40%

Gotham Knights – 40%

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – 38%

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – 38%

The Last Of Us Part 1 Remake Standard Edition – 25%

Stray – 20%

Ghostwire: Tokyo – 60%

A Plague Tale: Requiem – 20%

NBA 2K23 (PS5) – 50%

The Quarry – 50%

Dying Light 2 Standard Edition – 50%

Saints Row: Platinum Edition – 33%

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – 60%

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5) – 50%

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Standard Edition – 50%

Returnal – 50%

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – 60%

Battlefield 2042 – 60%

Cult of the Lamb – 20%

All of these deals will run until November 28. You can head here to see the full list of discounts.

Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more deals as we try to assist you with some video game stocking stuffers E A R L Y.

Photo: PlayStation / All-New PlayStation Plus