HHW Gaming: PlayStation Announces New Gray Camouflage Collection For PS5

Sony is giving you another reason to ignore your white PS5 DualSense controller and permanently ditch the original white cover plates on your console.

Sony announced a new gray camouflage collection that adds more flair to the PS5 console, DualSense Controller, and 3D Pulse Headset. The latest collection comes on time for the fall season, giving PS5 owners another option if the Cosmic Red, Galatic Purple, or sleek Midnight Black controllers and plates didn’t appeal to them.

Along with the camouflage look, PlayStation fans will also appreciate the PlayStation Shapes subtly appearing in the camo design.

PlayStation says the new collection will be available this fall, with pre-orders beginning September 15. The collection’s crown jewel, the DualSense Controller, along with the PS5 plates, will be available globally on October 14. The 3D Pulse Headset will follow, dropping in December.

Gamers in US, UK., France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg blessed with early access can purchase the collection direct from PlayStation.

The news of a plate collection comes as PlayStation announced an unfortunate price hike for PS5 consoles overseas and rolled out a new system software update.

Add that to the PS5 still being painstakingly challenging to buy, despite some supply chain issues easing up a bit. Hopefully, by the holiday season, things will be better for gamers looking to land a PlayStation 5 for Christmas. At least by then, they have a bevy of color options to choose from.

Photo: Sony / PlayStation Gray Camouflage Collection