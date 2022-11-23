“Saved” Rapper Kanye West Allegedly Played Porn & His Own Sex Tapes For Employees Open Letter To adidas Alleges

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

No surprise, Kanye West was a horrible boss, a new Rolling Stone report details, and was pretty sick too.

Following a previous scathing report detailing the extremely toxic workplace Ye was running at his company, YEEZY, another damning article from Rolling Stone has surfaced.

It sheds more light on the mistreatment of employees. It alleges West repeatedly showed them “hardcore” porn during work hours in an open letter sent to the rapper’s former business partner, adidas.

Per Complex:

A variety of West’s actions are detailed in an open letter issued Tuesday by former high-ranking Yeezy staff members to the executive board members and CEO of Adidas.

Titled “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” the letter—per RS, which obtained a copy—demands that Adidas leadership address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” as well as a “very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women” who worked under Ye.

According to numerous former staffers, Kanye frequently discussed porn and played explicit videos during staff meetings, displayed intimate photographs of ex-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews, and even played his own sex tapes for Yeezy team members.

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo fucking another girl in the ass,” one past collaborator told Rolling Stone. “He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

Another former employee added, “The oversexualized behavior has been consistent since the beginning. I don’t know that it ever went away.”

Kanye West Wanted To Make A Sneaker He Could “Ejaculate” Into

The weird pervy behavior didn’t end with hardcore porn and his sex tapes. He also wanted to ejaculate in his kicks.

“Not a sex-toy sneaker but something that you were so into that you would wanna have an intimate relationship,” she explained. “He’d be, like, ‘literally fuck.’ He would be very clear on what that meant.”

Bruh.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for adidas said:

“Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated the adidas Yeezy partnership. We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead [sic] to our decision to end the partnership. They have our full support, and as we’re working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees’ talent and skills within the organization.”

You can read the full report here that alleges more alleged bonker behavior from Ye.

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty