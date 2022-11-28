Houston Issues Boil Water Advisory To 2.2 Million Customers, In 2022

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

America’s fourth largest city, Houston, Texas, is under a boil water advisory after a Sunday morning power outage at its East Water Purification Plant.

One announcement went out from the city on Twitter yesterday which read, “A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston ‼️ Everyone should boil the water before drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing their teeth.”

All schools, offices and facilities in the Houston Independent School District were closed on Monday in response to the boil water notice, according to Raw Story. After sampling of the water is complete and deemed usable, the advisory is expected to be lifted on Tuesday.

According to the report, the advisory was triggered when water pressure at the plant briefly dropped below required minimum levels. Low pressure can hurt water quality and threaten public health. Further, a drop in water pressure in a water distribution system can result in backflow, when water flows in the wrong direction, allowing contaminants to enter drinking water.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said, according to KERA News “We have been in contact with Mayor (Sylvester) Turner to offer the full support of the state, and we’re currently working to fulfill the city’s request for help with rapid turnaround of water sample results.”

According to popular news tweeter, Philip Lewis, some Houstonians told him that “they wouldn’t have known about the boil water notice if it weren’t for Twitter and TikTok.”

The thread was full of Houstonians who complained that they should have gotten the news via an emergency alert from the city itself.