These Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals Worth Your Coins

Black Friday has come and gone, and now it’s time to see what deals can be found while scouring the internet on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday has become the official follow-up to Black Friday, allowing shoppers to secure some cool tech gifts without leaving the comfort of their homes to help get their Christmas shopping started or wrapped up, depending on how early you start.

Hip-Hop Wired is here to lend a helping hand and point you in the direction of some Cyber Monday deals that should be beneficial to you in helping ensure you make that special person in your life or even yourself happy after getting that special tech item.

Cyber Monday Deals on Headphones & Earbuds

Did you lose one of your AirPod Pro earbuds or both? Well, now is a good time to replace them. Amazon is offering the latest generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro for only $200. They boast improved sound quality, Transparency Mode, plus active noise cancellation.

You can head here to purchase a pair.

In another Amazon Cyber Monday deal, you can score a pair of Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canelling Headphones. Originally $329.99, Amazon has knocked off $100 bring it down to $229.99.

You can head here to scoop up a pair.

Skullcandy has alos slashed the price on its premium wireless headphones the Hesh chopping the price from $134.99 to $79.99. The Hesh comes in fours different colors, also has premium features like active noise cancellation, rapid charge, and up to 22 hours of battery life.

Head to Skullcandy’s website by heading here.

Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Xbox continues to position itself to be the deal in gaming thanks to the Xbox Series S combined with Xbox Game Pass. Despite what some developers are saying about Series S, it still remains a popular purchase due to its price and availability.

Continuing from Black Friday, you can still find a Xbox Series S for only $240. Yup, that is a $60 price cut for the Xbox Series X less powerful counterpart that still offers 4K gameplay support and FPS boost technology.

Pair that with the $40 claim credit than can be used towards future purchases and, of course, Xbox Game Pass and you will be making the gamer in your life or yourself one happy individual.

You can head here to purchase the Xbox Series S for $240 right now.

The best controller in video games, the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller is still on sale. Right now if you head over to Amazon you can still find one on sale for only $49.00.

On the video game front, Sonic Frontiers, which arrived earlier this month is already on sale. Right now you can purchase Sonic’s new big adventure for only $35.00 on PlayStation 5. You can head here to pick up a copy of the game.

TV Streaming Devices

Looking to “cut the cord?” Now is a good time to do so thanks to Amazon’s deal on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. The dongle sticks directly into your television’s HDMI and streams the latest content in 4K and Dolby Vision.

You can also issue voice commands via the remote which is included. Right now you can purchase the Roku Steaming Stick 4K for $25 by heading here.

Amazon’s is also offering a discount on its Fire TV Stick Lite. Bring new life to your televsion for only $15 after gaining access to the Amazon’s Fire TV OS and other services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and others.

Alexa will also help will also help you find the content you are looking for just by speaking into the remote. You can head here to purchase the Fire TV Stick Lite.

Happy shopping fam.

Photo: PolonioVideo / Getty